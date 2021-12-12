HALL, Judith Jean



Age 77, of Clayton, OH, died Sun, Dec 5, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents: Richard V. and Alice (Green) Hall and step-mother: Eleanor "Davey" (Davidson) Hall. She is survived by a step-sister: Joyce George, an aunt: Ruth M. Hall, cousins: Sherry Goubeaux, Dot Greene, Dennis McFadden, Bill Howe, Karen Frey, Linda Sartin, Cindy McNamara; special friends:



Audrey M. Fink & Debbie Redder, along with numerous other family members and friends. Judy graduated Belmont High School in 1963 and Indiana University with a Bachelor's



degree in 1967. She became a Technical writer for several software companies. Her career took her to New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, and in her retirement she returned back to Ohio. She loved her dogs, and enjoyed feeding the birds, was an avid Bridge player and loved reading. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wed., Dec 15, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA or Humane Society of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.

