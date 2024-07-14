BreakingNews
Hall, Gloria

Obituaries
4 hours ago
X

Hall, Gloria Jean

Gloria Jean Hall, age 76, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, July 7, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Monday, July 15, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family to receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

