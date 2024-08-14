Hall, Dennis



85, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2024. He was preceded in death by his mom, Pauline (Hopkins) Aukerman; wife of 52 years, Wendy Hall; and sisters, Nancy Cottingim and Pamela Allison. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Michelle Hall; son, Darrin Hall; sister, Christina Aukerman Goldstone; and his beloved cat, Jack. Dennis was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving in Vietnam. He enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, and going to Florida for the winter. Services will be private.



