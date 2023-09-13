Hall, Clifford D.



Clifford D. Hall, age 87 of Middletown, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born August 13, 1936, in Middletown, OH to William and Blanche (Rogers) Hall. Clifford retired after 40+ years of dedicated work from Diamond International-Smurfit Paper Company where he was a job estimator. He served our country in the US Army with an honorable discharge. He was a dedicated member of Holy Family Parish. He enjoyed boating and camping, riding his Harley, horseback riding, and being on his tractor cutting hayfields at his son's farm. Most of all, he enjoyed Friday night dinners with his family. Clifford is survived by his daughter, Debbie (David) Thaeler; grandchildren, Ben (Sarah) Thaeler, Allison Thaeler (Joe) Stokes; brothers, Robert Hall, David (Joyce) Hall, Richard Hall; sister, Sandy Harrell; great-grandsons, Wesley and Declan; great-granddaughters, Daisy Stokes and Gianna Thaeler. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Hall; son, Tim (Molly) Hall; parents, William and Blanche Hall; sisters, Barbara Collins, Patty Fultz, Mary Lou Woodward; sister-in-law, Sherry Hall, and brother, William Denton Hall Jr. A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM  11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish- Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St. Middletown, OH 45042. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for Clifford's family.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com