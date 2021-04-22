HALL, Che



51, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 23, 1969, in Springfield, Ohio, to Jesse and Evelyn (Bush) Hall. He was a man of great faith and was known for constantly putting others before himself. He had a love for advanced technology and gospel Rap



music. Che was a Manufacturing Supervisor employed by Honeywell for over 15 years and he was a devoted member of Restored Life Ministries Inc.



He leaves to cherish in his memory his devoted and loving wife of 21 years, Iva K. Hall; his two precious children, Jestyn Che Hall and Ivan Che Hall; his mother, Evelyn J. Hall; his



siblings Monica (Ramon) Russell, Regina Anderson, and Adam (Antanesa) Hall; a beloved aunt, Willa Hall; a dear uncle, James Bush; very special cousins, Rashad Hughes and Henry Stone. He will be greatly missed by a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



Che was preceded in death by his father, Jesse L. Hall and grandmothers, Inell Brinkley and Mary Bush.



If attending visitation hours, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private for the immediate family. The private service will be live streamed on facebook. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.

