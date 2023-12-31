Hall, Alvin

Hall Sr., Dr. Alvin E.



Dr. Alvin E. Hall Sr., transitioned from life on earth into the eternal presence of God on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, January 5, 2024 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Visitation 10 am  11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



