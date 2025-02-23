Haley, Robert Andrew "Bob"



Robert Haley, affectionately known to all as Bob, passed away peacefully on December 23rd, 2024. Bob was born on April 1st, 1944 to Margaret and Frank Haley. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Fran, his brothers Jerry and Dan, his niece Chrissy and his nephew Michael.



Bob's family was his greatest joy in life. He is survived by his eldest daughter Lori (Scott) and their two children Abigail and Gabriella, his son Brian (Tiffani) and their children Ada, Nathan and Nora and his youngest daughter Jeri. He also leaves behind his eldest sister Peg, two brothers John and Mike and youngest sister Susan as well as best friend and brother in life Paul.



A service for Bob and his brother Dan will be held at Calvary Chapel in Calvary Cemetery at 2pm on Friday February 28th. There will be a burial at St. Kateri Preserve immediately following. Friends and family are invited to join as we celebrate their lives and say goodbye.



