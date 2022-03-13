HALEY, Michael Allen "Mike"



64, entered enteral peace on March 4, 2022. Mike suffered a stroke in July of 2021, and



although he fought hard, was unable to recover. Mike was born on January 23, 1958. Mike was raised on a farm in Clark County, OH, and was a graduate of the Northeastern High School, Class of 76. Mike was a musician and touched the lives of so many through his love of music. Mike played in multiple local bands and played casually with lifelong and new friends. Mike also enjoyed riding motorcycles and watching motorcycle races. Mike had a brilliant mind and creative nature that he shared with the world through the music he played, furniture he built, macramé, plants, history lessons, wood, and leather work, and through sharing his story with those he might help. Mike will be missed by many who will carry memories of him forever. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen C. Haley and is survived by his father, John A. Haley; daughters, Krshta (Damon) Smith and Sarah (Karl) Young; grandchildren Douglas (Megan) Smith, Nicholas Smith, Kassondra Smith, Sadie Young, Lily Haley, Chloe



Sample, Karleigh Young, Aynsleigh Young, Kamdon Cooper, Krshton Cooper, and Kami Cooper and great-grandchildren, Kayann Smith, Pheobe Smith, Kashdyn Carmosino. Visitation will be held at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 12-1pm, services at 1pm, and immediately following, Mike will be laid to rest in eternal peace at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



