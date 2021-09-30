springfield-news-sun logo
HALE, Sue Ann

85 of West Milton, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Dayton. She was born on February 23, 1936, to the late Raymond and Bertha

Thomas in Columbus, OH. Sue Ann was an active member of Tipp City Community Bible Church.

Sue Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband Maj. Dick Hale; daughter Christa Stremel and grandson Travis Stremel. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Gerard) Caillouet; grandchildren Courtney (Rebekah) Caillouet, Kate (Jeremy) Mary, Clinton (Ashley) Caillouet; great-grandchildren Katherine, Elizabeth, Carter, Christa, Corinne, Chase, Christopher, Anthony, Brooke and Hunter.

A Visitation will be 11 am Friday, October 1, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Memorial Service to begin at 12 noon at the

funeral home. Burial immediately following at Abbottsville Cemetery, Greenville, OH. Online memories can be left at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

