HALE, Freda

Freda F. Hale, age 98, OF GERMANTOWN, OH, passed away, Friday, August 12, 2022, in Broken Arrow, OK, with loving family by her side. She was born in Dehart, KY, on July 27, 1924, to the late Louella (Peyton) and Wayne Fannin. She retired from General Motors ~ Inland Division after 30 years of service; and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Middletown, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband of 51 years, William "Bill" Hale (1996); 4 sisters, Letha Perry, Delores Engle, Cleo Lewis, Bonita Gay Robbins; and an infant brother, Hagar Scott Fannin. After retirement, she and Bill traveled the country, and enjoyed family gatherings. Freda was an avid quilter ~ a skill she learned from her mother and aunts. Her hand sewn quilts are cherished keepsakes and part of her legacy of love and family craftsmanship. Freda and Bill loved buying, restoring, and selling antiques, which they did until Bill's passing. She will be remembered for her deep faith in God, her commitment to the Golden Rule and Ten Commandments, and her unending resilience in facing all life's challenges. Freda is survived by her son, Larry (Joann) Hale; 2 daughters, Jeanette (Gerald) Roberts and Barbara (Art) Benedetti; 6 grandchildren, Jeffrey Hale, Timothy (Tina) Hale, Chad (Sarah) Roberts, Whitney Benedetti, Andria (Jason) Mitchell, Sev (Andria) Benedetti; 8 great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Hale, Erin Hale, Grayson Roberts, Langley Roberts, Chloe Johnson, Ashley Mitchell, Noah Benedetti, James Benedetti; 2 sisters, Genevieve Robbins, Phyllis Stidham; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, (2 hours prior to the Service), at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

