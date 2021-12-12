HAIR, Helen Lynne



Died peacefully in her sleep during the early hours of November 25, 2021, at her home at The Carlyle House, Dayton, Ohio. Lynne was born on January 6, 1939, in Montreal, Canada to Helen Campbell and John Hair. She was raised in Montreal,



attended West Hill High School and Bishop's University, and in 1961 graduated from the Montreal General Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She began her career at



Montreal Children's Hospital, Orthopedics, and at the Royal Victoria Hospital. In 1964, Lynne moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, and continued her career as Head Nurse, Orthopedics, University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center. Lynne later



practiced at various medical centers, ultimately serving as Head Nurse at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center from which she retired in 2002. Lynne was deeply loved by her family and friends who will miss her sense of humor and independent spirit. Preceded in death by her parents, Lynne is survived by her Canadian cousins; lifelong friend, Judy Pritchard; godson, David Pritchard and wife Jennifer; Scott Pritchard; dear friend and colleague Ruth Blumberg; and devoted companion Cheryl Stone. Her family and friends are grateful to the staff at The Carlyle House for their compassionate care of Lynne and their unparalleled devotion to all those in their care. Shortly before Lynne's death, a service of Blessing and Prayer was conducted at her Carlyle House home with Lynne and friends by Rev. Dr. Daniel W. McClain, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Dayton. Lynne's ashes will be interred in the Campbell-Hair family grave, Mount Royal Cemetery, Montreal. Gifts may be made in Lynne's memory to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital



Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati OH 45201-5202.



