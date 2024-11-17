Haines, Mary Suzanne "Sue"



Mary Suzanne (Sue) Haines, 82, loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 5. She was born in Evansville, IN on August 25, 1942, daughter of Herbert and Dorothy Englert.



Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert (Bob) Haines and her brother, David Englert. Sue is survived by siblings, Michael (Candace) Englert of Phoenix, AZ and Robert Englert of Beavercreek, OH. Her children include Roger (Nancy) Haines of Westerville, OH, Ron (Michelle) Haines of Kettering, OH, and Angie (Bryan) Hawkins of Beavercreek, OH as well as her grandchildren, Tori and Charlie Haines, Rachel, Grace, Jake, Sam and Will Haines, and Kellie, Macy and Bailey Hawkins.



Sue attended St. Joseph school in Evansville before moving to Dayton in 1954. She was a proud graduate of Julienne High School, class of 1960. She was employed by DESC (Defense Electronics Supply Center), Northview School (now Northview Center), and Danis Construction. Sue volunteered for TWIGS, creating and selling arts and crafts to benefit The Ronald McDonald House. Sue loved to vacation in St. Croix, USVI and as the years passed, Englewood, Florida. The water, beach, and sunshine brought her much joy.



Sue was a generous and creative mother. Fond family memories include summers at the pool, sporting events, shopping and crafting. During the holidays, Sue's children looked forward to her homemade buckeyes, cookies, and dressing.



Sue's grandchildren meant the world to her. She attended countless soccer games, concerts and school events. Sue cherished family get-togethers and loved surprising her grandkids with games, gifts, and scavenger hunts. She even helped them create plays with costumes and props. An annual highlight was "Crazy Cousin Camp" where Sue and Bob hosted all ten grandchildren for games, movies, and even awards.



Sue was a faithful member of Precious Blood and Ascension Catholic Churches. She was a beautiful and vibrant woman. Her impact on our lives was profound and everlasting; she will live on forever in our hearts.



Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive Kettering, Ohio 45420. Visitation begins at 10:00 am followed by mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue's memory to Chaminade Julienne High School (https://cjeagles.givingplan.net) or Honor Flight (https://honorflightdayton.org/donations/).



