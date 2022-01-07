Hamburger icon
Haight, Ruth

HAIGHT, Ruth C.

Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on

Monday, January 3, 2022. Ruth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 8, 1936, to Albert E. Tabler and Hilda (Gardner) Tabler. She was a loving and

devoted wife to Victor J. Haight for 63 years before his passing in 2020.

Ruth is survived by her 8 children, Caprice Haight, Anthony (Susan) Haight, Christopher (Jane) Haight, Dmitri Haight,

Kerry (Susan) Haight, Nicole (John) Benintendi, Kyle (Ineke) Haight, and Stefan Haight; her 15 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles (Rita) Tabler. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Haight; her parents, Albert E. Tabler and Hilda Tabler; her siblings, Patricia Tabler, Marian Schmidtz, Albert J. Tabler, William J. Tabler, Kathryn Lives, and Joseph Tabler.

Prayer service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8:45 AM, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:30 AM with

Father Hoffman celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial

contributions can be made to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. www.browndawsonflick.com.

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

