<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689533-01_0_0000689533-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689533-01_0_0000689533-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HAID, Alan<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Alan Haid, a loving husband, </font><font size="2" color="#000000"> </font><font size="2" color="#000000">father and grandfather passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of 85 in his hometown of Hamilton, OH, surrounded by his loving <br/><br/>family. Alan Griffis Haid was born in Hamilton, OH, on July 27, 1935, to Arthur G. and Dorothy (Griffis) Haid. Alan married the love of his life Elaine (Kauffman) Haid on <br/><br/>August 24, 1963. Together they raised 4 sons, Stephen, Alan, Jim and David. Alan graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Mechanical <br/><br/>Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from <br/><br/>Indiana University. He worked for Champion International for 40 years in Hamilton, OH, and Stanford, CT, as Director of <br/><br/>Converting Operations. In 1981, Alan and Elaine were transferred to Darien, CT. Following his retirement from International Paper in 1999 the Classic Decoys business flourished. As an avid duck hunter all his life he traveled the world. Alan and Elaine started collecting decoys in 1967 an interest that grew out of his love of duck hunting. They could be found at all the decoy auctions and shows pursuing their passion for <br/><br/>acquiring excellence in decoys for their collection. Alan was a well-known collector, author, dealer and appraiser in the field of classic antique decoys. Becoming a scholar and world-wide expert he authored "Decoys of the Mississippi Flyway" in 1981 and co-authored "Mason Decoys A Complete Pictorial Guide". Alan was national trustee of Ducks Unlimited and a Delta <br/><br/>Waterfowl bronze sponsor. He is survived by his wife Elaine (Kauffman) Haid; children Stephen Haid (Ladonna Hoskins), Alan "Rusty" Haid, David (Karen) Haid and Jim (Laura) Haid; grandchildren Evan (Christine) Haid, Allyson (Carter) Moore, James Haid, Julia Haid; sister-in-law Leslie Haid; nephews John Haid, Thomas (Patty) Haid, Peter Haid; and niece <br/><br/>Elizabeth (David) Lautner.<br/><br/>He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Haid and brother Richard Haid. A service will be held <br/><br/>Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 3 pm at The First United Methodist Church followed by a small private family reception at <br/><br/>Berkeley Square. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church, Ducks Unlimited or <br/><br/>Community First designated to Berkeley Square. Online <br/><br/>condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.</font><br/>