Hahn, Sharon Kay



Sharon Kay Hahn age 76 of South Vienna passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born the daughter of Willard & Ilene (Armstrong) Howell on March 1, 1947, in Urbana, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; maternal & paternal grandparents. Survivors include her husband Richard P. Hahn Sr. who she married on October 8, 1971; sons Mike (Karen) Boysel; Richard P. Hahn Jr.; 2 sisters Kathy (Steve) Gladman, & Lori Sims; brother Rickey J. Howell (Loretta); grandchildren Michael (Shari) Boysel, Jason (Christine) Boysel, Cheyenne (Chaden) Casto; great grandchildren Jason "Little J" Boysel, Bailey Casto; nephews Dustin Miller, Jesse Sims & Jamie Gladman; niece Breanna Howell. Sharon attended Northeastern High School, & later worked as the manager of sporting goods at Woolworths Department Store. For many years she served food for Mumma Auctions. Sharon was known for her cooking, her family always looked forward to the holidays, because they knew they were going to get her "Million Dollar Fudge". Sharon promoted several local car shows, & cruise ins, & also showed horses with her granddaughter. Most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, nanny, sister, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, 4PM with a gathering of friends & family immediately following at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com