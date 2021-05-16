<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HAHN, Patricia Ann <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 89, passed away on May 13, 2021,</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> </font><font size="2" color="#000000">in Newark, Ohio. She was born on December 2, 1931, to the late William and <br/><br/>Dorothy (Brawner) Dixon in Dayton, Ohio. <br/><br/>Patricia attended school in Dayton and graduated in 1950 from Wilbur Wright High School. On July 21, 1951, she <br/><br/>married the love of her life, P. Fred Hahn. Patricia was a <br/><br/>dedicated and devoted mother to her two children, Vickie and Fred. She was ecstatic when she became a Nana and had a very special bond with Zachary and Elliot. She always considered her family as her greatest achievement and joy.<br/><br/>Patricia made friends wherever she went. She took great pleasure in traveling, theater, music, reading, cooking and <br/><br/>entertaining. Over the years, she sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a <br/><br/>member of PEO, a member of a gourmet cooking club and a member of several Bridge Clubs. She was known as the family "social director" and we all fell in line and honored her <br/><br/>requests.<br/><br/>Patricia is survived by her son, Fred (Tyann) Hahn; daughter Vickie A. Hahn; grandsons Zachary H. (Tenaje) Calloway, D. <br/><br/>Elliot Calloway and his fiancée Beverly Mendez, great-granddaughters Amelia and Maya Calloway; her brother William M. (Rita) Dixon; her sister-in-law Norma Hahn; several nieces and nephews and her good friend, Janet Lust.<br/><br/>In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, P. Fred Hahn, Sr.; grandson Lionel C. Calloway and sister Marie O'Cull.<br/><br/>Services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio at 11:30 am on Monday, May 17, 2021. The family will be receiving callers one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Patricia's name. Condolences can be sent to the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.tobiasfuneralhome.com </u></font></p><br/>