HAGSTROM, Marilyn K.



12/18/1946 - 4/22/2021



Passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her husband Richard and her three children Karen, Kevin, Kelly, their spouses and eight grandchildren. She lived her life serving the Lord. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, 4/27/2021, at Dayton First Church of the Nazarene, 7031 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends starting at 4:00 pm, with the service to follow at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to



Dayton First Church of the Nazarene. Visit her guest book at



NewcomerDayton.com