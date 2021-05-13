HAGGARD, Clyde Rodney "Jiggs"



Clyde Rodney "Jiggs" Haggard, age 83, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Kindred Hospital. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 23, 1938, the son of Clyde



Homer and Mary (Migliaccio-Rossi) Haggard. He was a



veteran of the U.S. Navy; he was retired from GM Delco Moraine and a member of the Tipp City Eagles. He raced cars at Kilcare and Shady Bowl Racetracks and enjoyed NASCAR. He loved to golf, fish and work in his garden but most of all he loved to watch his grandson play baseball.



He is survived by his mother Mary; daughter Rhonda (Tim) Ross; grandson Zach Ross; sister Stephanie (Bruce) Schibler and niece and nephews Matt Schibler, Andria Schibler and Mike Schibler.



He was preceded in death by his father and his wife of 46 years, Gaila M. Haggard, in 2009.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. A private



burial with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

