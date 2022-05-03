HAGAN, Eugene

HAGAN, III,



Eugene Anthony "Gene"



Age 57, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly April 27, 2022, in Houston, TX.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, January 21, 1965, he was an avid tennis player. He honed his skill as a youth in Kettering, Ohio. His love of tennis propelled him to become the OHSAA men's



A-AA singles state champion in 1981. He was the age of 16 as a sophomore at Dayton Miami Valley. He enjoyed teaching and participating in tennis his



entire life. He loved his morning coffee, crossword, and daily workouts. He lived his life to the fullest.



He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Mary Lou (Matteodo) Hagan.



Survivors include sisters Kerin Young (John) of Providence, RI, Kathleen Hicks Troy, OH, Keelan Armstrong (Will) of Houston, TX, his 8 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and



nephews.



Private services are being held for the family in Rhode Island.

