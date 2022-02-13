HAERR, Larry Lee



Larry Lee Haerr age 82 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born the son of J. Burton and Audrey (Young) Haerr on December 16, 1939, in Urbana, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Rick Haerr. Larry is survived by his son Greg Haerr of Michigan; daughters Abby (Mike) Scholl of North Carolina, Julie Willison of Springfield, and Charissa Lowe of Texas; brother J. Burton "Sonny" Haerr of Springfield; grandchildren Ashley, Justin, Alaina, Jessica, Amauri, Joseph, Autumn, and Kendall; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Larry was a loving dad, pop pop, brother and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. For many years Larry was a volunteer fireman serving Moorefield Twp. After 45 years of faithful service Larry retired from International Harvester where he worked as a Time Study Engineer. In his younger days he enjoyed racing dirt bikes. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Nascar, wood working and spending quality time with his family. Friends may call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 11AM – 12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. Main St., Springfield, Ohio, where a service to honor his life will be held at 12PM. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



