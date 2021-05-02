HAEHNLE, James Edward



Age 64 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 10, 1956, the son of Christian and Armeda (Supe) Haehnle.



He is survived by his mother, Armeda Haehnle; two sisters, Penny (Ronald) Scott and



Sharon (Earl) Stang; grandson, Anthony Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was



preceded in death by father, Christian G. Haehnle; his wife, Debbie Haehnle; his daughter, Samantha Haehnle; and



nephew, Christopher Scott.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Seven Mile Life Squad. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com