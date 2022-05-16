HADLEY, Arthur "Scott"



Hadley, "Scott" Arthur age 82 of Beavercreek, passed away



Friday, May 13, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Michael (Cathy) Hadley, Arthur Scott Hadley ll, daughter Jill (Mike) Corron all of Beavercreek. Grandchildren Chris (Cayla) Hadley, Steven (Tori) Hadley, Brooke (Brian) Hart, Garon (Lindsy) Corron. Great-Grandchildren Deion, Emilia, Julia, Halley, Avery and Bryant. Scott was a former Mayor of the City of Beavercreek, a founding member of the Rotary Club of Beavercreek, a charter member of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, and a multi-time member of the Beavercreek City Council. Scott was instrumental in helping establish the City of Beavercreek in1983. He was also an important part of bringing the 9-11 Memorial to the City of Beavercreek. Visitation will be held 3-8 pm, Thursday, May 19th at the Tobias Funeral Home – 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Funeral Service 10 am, Friday at the funeral home. Family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to the City of Beavercreek Park and Acquisition Improvement fund in Scott's Name. Condolences for the



family may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Hadley family.

