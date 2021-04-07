HADDIX, Marcia L.



85, of Springfield, passed away after several months of failing health. She was born September 13, 1935, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Howard T. and Ethel M. (Deck) Williamson. She graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1953. Marcia was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a volunteer at Community



Hospital for 20 years. She



always put others ahead of



herself.



She is survived by her daughters, Teri (Curt) Hixon and Ann (Charles) Crabtree; a son, Harvey (Toni) Haddix III; a granddaughter, Hanna J. Haddix; a sister, Carol (Norman) McClure; two sisters-in-law, Vivian Williamson and M. Sue Williamson and several nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1994, Harvey Haddix, Jr.; two brothers, Douglas and Richard Williamson; a sister, Mary Jane Williamson; nephews, Michael McClure, Mark McClure, Andrew Haddix and Christopher Haddix. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Friday. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Online



expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



