HACKETT, Daniel



88, of Springfield passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Oakwood Village. He was born January 5, 1933, in Ferguson, Missouri, the son of Ray and Susie (Batson). Dan was the youngest of three children.



After graduating high school in Ferguson he joined the



Navy, serving for three years



attached to the Seabees in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After returning home, he met his



future wife, Jeanne Presley, attended college at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and



followed his father into the automotive brake industry at Wagner Electric Corporation. Dan and Jeanne were married in November, 1954. In 1960 Wagner moved them to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with their two children. Over the years, demand for Dan's expertise in the brake industry took the couple to back to Missouri and then on to Kentucky, Arkansas, New Mexico and Tennessee. Retirement brought Dan and Jeanne to Springfield, Ohio, to be near their daughter, Cathy. The couple became active volunteers with United Senior



Services and Friends of the Clark County Public Library. For U.S.S., Dan delivered meals-on-wheels, called bingo and



managed the concession stand, assisted with the annual health fair and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, and in general lent a helping hand wherever he could. For the Friends of the Clark County Public Library, Dan spent several years as coordinator of the annual book sale. Dan was a



handyman who always seemed to know how to fix anything. He was a student of history with a special fondness for the words of Abraham Lincoln. He enjoyed good food and



especially treating his family to meals out, and he would



never turn down a good martini, manhattan or beer. Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jeanne Hackett; brother, Larry Hackett and sister, Betty Grierson. Survivors



include his daughter, Cathy Hackett of Springfield; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Audrey (Manring) Hackett of



Yellow Springs; grandson, Robin (Julia) Hackett; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masks requested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to United Senior Services or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

