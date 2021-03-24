HACKER, Gordon

HACKER, Sr.,



Gordon Marion



Gordon Marion Hacker, Sr., age 83, of Wilmington, Ohio,



formerly of Ross, Ohio, passed away on March 17, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 1, 1937, in Ross, Ohio, the son of Nora (Arnold) and Claude



Hacker, Sr. He graduated from Ross High School in 1955. On June 29, 1955, he married



Shirley Dobbs and together they raised four children. Shirley passed away one day after Gordon's birthday 11 years ago and Gordon passed away one day after Shirley's birthday. Gordon loved watching his grandkids and great-grandkids at all of their sporting events. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Patty Wysong; and three brothers, Claude Jr., Tom, and Joe. Gordon is survived by his children, Gordon (Joyce) Hacker, Jr., Debbie (Bill) Morningstar, Randy (Angela) Hacker, and Dan Hacker; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Owen, Ted, Jerry, Lowell Dean, Mike, David Wayne, and Andy Hacker; and many, many other family members and friends. He is also survived by his rescue dog, Scooter. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery in Millville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charles C. Young Funeral Home, PO Box 128, Ross, OH 45061 to assist the family or to the American Cancer



Society. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com