HABEL, Brenda



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Brenda A. Habel on July 3, 2021, at the age of 60. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Michael; children Luke



(Jennifer) Cochren, Connie Habel and Christina Allen; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Brenda was predeceased by her parents Don and Sylvia Taylor. Brenda will be dearly missed by numerous relatives and friends, especially those at the Kingdom Hall. A private service will be held at the family's request.

