HAACK, Virginia Rose

Virginia Rose Haack, 82, of Springfield, passed away

August 10, 2021, in her home. She was born July 19, 1939, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Edith (Roberts) (Cooper)

Parsons and Francis Cooper. |Virginia loved reading and watching crime shows on

television and she loved the time she spent in Las Vegas and Chicago. Survivors include one daughter; Lee Ann Lopez, four grandchildren; Nicole (Scott) Miller, Samuel (Randi) Lopez, Laura (Shane) DeLaet and James Lopez, eight great grandchildren, siblings; Michael,

Angela, Shelia, Ceclia and Arlene, several nieces and nephews including loving nephew; Paul Roberts and her special

caregiver; Myra Dillon. She was preceded in death by her

parents, stepfather; Clyde Parsons and siblings; Claudette and Clyde. Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

