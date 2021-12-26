GULVAS, Michael D.



"Mike"



73, of Springfield, passed away December 17, 2021. Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 27, 1948, to John R., Jr. and Donna M. (Saam) Gulvas. He was a graduate of Toledo Woodward High School and Wright State University (1989) with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After college graduation he changed careers from sales /marketing to become a licensed social worker (LSW) working with the elderly, Hospice patients and mental health clients in the Dayton, Madison County and Springfield communities.



He enjoyed sports as a participant and spectator, especially bow hunting, baseball, basketball, softball, golf and football. He played USSSA and ASA Softball on nationally ranked teams. He was a longtime Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. Another of Mike's interests was



photography and he loved to share his photographs with



family and friends.



Mike was a member of Berea Bible Church.



He dedicated a large portion of his life to volunteering and helping others by tutoring, founding and facilitating Mountains and Molehills (a support group for those with bipolar, major depression and anxiety disorders), teaching Sunday School and coaching youth sports.



He is survived by his wife Sharon (Buttner) Gulvas, daughter Mindy (Brian) Jacobs, sons Justin (Emily) Gulvas and Jared



Gulvas (Casey Gillam), six grandchildren: Zachary, Carter and Tanner Jacobs and Owen, Jack and Greta Gulvas, father, John R. Gulvas, Jr., brother, Rand (Shelley) Gulvas, and sister, Leslie Gulvas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna.



Visitation will be held on Monday, December 27 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 5-7PM and on



Tuesday, December 28 from 10-11AM. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM with Pastor Brian D. Miller officiating. Following the service, Mike will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503 or Berea Bible Church, 3850 Derr Rd., Springfield, OH 45503.

