GULTICE, Betty

Due to Covid restrictions, the celebrations of life were delayed for both of these fine women. The family invites you to our Day of Remembrance on Saturday, May 28, 2022. We will gather at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown, OH, at 10:30 am, for a brief service and then gather at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, at noon to share food, beverages, and memories of Julie and Betty. Please join us as friends and family trade stories of love, kinship, and friendship, to celebrate the impact Betty and Julie had on so many lives. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Wear your favorite tropical gear in honor of Julie.

