GUISE, Robert Kenneth



Age 96 of Centerville, Ohio, died May 11, 2022. He was born in Rochester, Indiana, and later lived in Aurora, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio, graduating from Western Hills High School in 1943. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he was co-captain of the basketball team and a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He had over 50 years as a



metallurgical engineer working for International Harvester, Kuhns Brothers Foundry, New England Malleable Iron, Kuhns Foundry Inc. and Richmond Castings. Preceded in death by his wife Carolyn J. Guise,



parents Joe S. Guise and Edna B. Guise, sister Kathryn J. Guise, son Kevin S. Guise and great-granddaughter Asa L. Merl.



Survived by children Pamela A. Merl and Peter K. Guise as well as 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Robert was an Eagle Scout, a founding member of the Ductile Iron Society and a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Other memorial plans to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of Dayton, or the Hemophilia Foundation. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills.



