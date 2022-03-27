GUERRIERO, Edward

GUERRIERO, Sr.,



Edward J. "Foxie"



Of Kettering, passed away last Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the age of 83. Edward was the son of Frank, Sr. and Bridget (Monda) and stepmother,



Molly (Marsey). He was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, and moved to Dayton to attend the University of Dayton's engineering



program. Edward served in the Army National Guard. He worked for Globe Industries as a Foreign Sales Contract



Administrator and was Group Leader of an Environmental Test Unit before shifting to General Motors in 1968 where he shepherded young technicians and remained until he retired in 1992. Edward was a proud member of the John Pirelli Lodge of the Sons of Italy Order for over thirty years and was one of the original three founders of the annual Bocce Classic Tournament which raised thousands of dollars for the Club and which remains a popular community event. An avid fan and a dedicated UD alum, Edward was an active member of the Flyers Club for over 40 years and an Arena Associate and season ticket holder for UD Basketball since 1969/70. He was a longstanding member of Church of Ascension. He was a fond collector of clocks, TV's, and radios. Edward was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores (Landolfi); brothers, Peter and Frank Jr. (Gloria) and by his cherished step-sisters, Eleanor (Scharlach), Marie (Prisco), and Angela (Fish). He is survived by his first wife, Joyce (Rich) Rasmussen; his two children, Edward Jr. (Elizabeth) of Seattle and Gina of Mumbai, India and granddaughter (Aria); and sister, Joanne (Liebenauer); Visitation will be on March 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering between 5 and 7 pm. A Memorial Mass celebrating Edward's life will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, March 31 -- his birthday at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive. Father Ed Pratt will be officiating.



Interment will be on Saturday morning, April 2, at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Ashtabula, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at guerrierofuneralhome.com. Donations in his name may be made to Ascension or the John Pirelli Lodge.

