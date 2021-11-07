springfield-news-sun logo
GUDGER, Pearl

Pearl Gudger, age 88 of Dayton, passed away Thursday,

November 4, 2021, at the Hospitality Center, Xenia. She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, on May 16, 1933, the daughter of Clarence and Bertie (Cougar)

Alford. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. She also loved to watch her daytime soap operas.

She is survived by her husband Eugene Gudger; children Clarence "Cecil" Long, Diana (Frank) Markunes, Robert (Valerie) Long, Calvin Long and Michael Gudger; grandchildren Tim Long, Bobby Long, Jessica Long, Jason Hadley and Tracee Hardin; great-grandchildren Jayla Brown, Naomi Nail and Conner Hardin; special grand dog "Gaston" and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, children Donald Long and Cathy Hadley; grandson James Hadley; sisters Daisy Walther and Mary Bankard and her cousin Joe Alford.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Zerkle

Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

