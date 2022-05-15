GRUSHON, Emerald Dawn "Emmy"



Age 31, of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8th, 2022. She was born on May 1st, 1991, in Dayton, Ohio, to Catina Grushon. Emmy is survived by her



beloved son, Drysten Mcdade; grandmother who raised her, Caroline Miller-Ott; Sisters,



Olivia Grushon and Madison Grushon; Brothers, Ryan Grushon and Mathew Bishop; Mother, Catina Grushon.



Followed by many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who adored Emmy and who Emmy adored. Emmy is preceded in death by her boyfriend, Kevin Ratliff and grandfathers,



Ervin Miller, Paul Ott and Clarence "Jr" Grushon. Emmy was a loving mother who's pride and joy was her son, Drysten. Her favorite days were those spent loving and cuddling her son. Those who knew Emmy knew that she did not know a stranger. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh made her hard to forget. Emmy was a big supporter of the Oregon District



bartending community and the LGBTQ+ community. Emmy knew that although the days were short, her love would last a lifetime. She gave everyone the best of her that will be



everlasting. Her spirit is free just like it was always meant to be. Lets celebrate the life she had and all the beautiful memories she gave us. Emmys Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Newcomers South Chapel. Visitation will be 3pm-5pm with services following.

