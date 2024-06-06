Grunwald, Charlene



Age 72, of Fairborn, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Wanda Turpin, son Robert Grunwald, brother James Turpin Jr., and sisters Darlene Turpin and Becky Miller. Charlene is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Grunwald Sr., son Billy (Jennifer) Grunwald Jr., brother Dewaine Turpin, sister-in-law Marian Turpin, extended family Jan Turpin, Stephanie Dumler, and all her nieces and nephews, other relatives, and grand dogs Sheamus and Duncan. Visitation services will be held from 1 p.m.  4 p.m. and religious services will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



