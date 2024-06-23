Grubbs, Max Eugene



Max Grubbs, 76, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. He spent one final Father's Day surrounded by his family. Max was born August 3, 1947, to Kenneth & Ora Grubbs. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Grubbs; daughter Melissa (Shawn) Imhoff; brother, Timothy Grubbs, as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers & sisters in law, and his pup, Zoey.



Max joined the Marines after graduating, serving from 1966 to 1970, spending much of his time deployed in active combat in the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he joined his father working at International Harvester (Navistar) where he worked until retiring in 2002. Max enjoyed fishing, talking about cars and going to Tennessee football games with his daughter.



Max's wife and daughter will be privately sending him to his final resting place. Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice at www.ohioshospice.org.





