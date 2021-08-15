springfield-news-sun logo
X

GRUBBS, Juanita

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRUBBS, Juanita C.

Entered this life on May 6, 1927, and transitioned on July 27, 2021. She joined her ancestors-mother, Annie Ruth Toliver; father, John Zoober, Sr.; grandparents, Berry and Cleo Toliver; and many aunts,

uncles, cousins, and chosen family. Juanita graduated from Dunbar High School in 1945. Eventually she joined Montgomery County Children

Services. Juanita supported

underprivileged children and families in Dayton, Ohio, for 30 years before retiring. But her commitment to children and families did not retire – she supervised parental visitations for MCCS well into the winter of her life. Juanita was a woman of strong faith and served St. Margaret's Episcopal Church for over 60 years. We know Juanita to be as fabulous externally as she was internally. She loved clothes, shoes, and shopping. Juanita leaves to mourn: First cousins, Monty (William) Reece and Melanie (Elgin) Moore-Seals. Visitation 10-11 A.M., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. Followed by service at 11 AM. Private Inurnment, West Memory Gardens.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
BOGGS, Susan
5
BOCKRATH, Erick
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top