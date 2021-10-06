GRUBB, Gary



Gary Grubb age 70 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1951, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Dallas and Emma (nee Ball) Grubb Sr. He was veteran of the United States Army and retired from Champion Paper Co. after many years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of over 49 years Deborah Grubb; four children Carrie (Rodney) Cooper, Emily (Jay Swindells) Grubb, Scott (Jennifer) Grubb, and Diana Minnick; eight grandchildren Travis Minnick, Baylee (David) Cunningham, Sierra Grubb, Makaylee (Gene Atkins) Heim, Morgan (Mitchell) Burns, Tyler Johnson, Blake Davis, and Samantha Cooper; one great-granddaughter Scarlette Heim; three siblings Dallas Grubb Jr., Rosie (John) Heinrich, and James Grubb. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Gary was preceded in death by his brother Glen Grubb. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:30AM until the time of the funeral at 12:30PM with Pastor Tim McKnight officiating. Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

