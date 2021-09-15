springfield-news-sun logo
GROVES, Doris

GROVES, Doris Joan

Dayton resident, 92, died September 3rd at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH, of natural causes. She was born and raised in Portsmouth, England. Doris and her husband, Brian, immigrated to Winnipeg, Canada, where their three children were born. In 1966 they moved to Park Ridge, Illinois. Doris and Brian retired to Maryland in 1993, where she became active in volunteer work. Doris volunteered at a Catholic Church, zoo, food pantry, and local hospital for many years. Doris and Brian moved to the Dayton area in September 2016. She is

survived by her daughter, Judith Welty of Lake Lure, NC; son, Ian Groves of Dayton, OH; and son, Stewart Groves of England and their spouses. She also leaves eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Brian and grandson, David Welty. Mrs. Groves

donated her body to Wright State University Medical School. The family plans a private memorial service.

