GROVER, Doris Marlene



Age 95, of Huber Heights, formerly Brookville, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM at ROUTSONG



FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE with a reception to follow at the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.