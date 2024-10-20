Grove, Stephen Douglas



Stephen Douglas Grove, age 79 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Stephen retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He later worked for Good Samaritan Hospital for 10 years. Stephen was an avid University of Dayton basketball fan and a lifetime season ticket holder. He also enjoyed golfing, his animals and above all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer and Lance Beck, grandsons: Dylan (Brooke Lovejoy) Beck and Austin (Willow Janson) Beck, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years: Betty Grove, parents: Raymond and Rozella (Murphy) Grove, brother: David Grove and beloved pets: Muffin, Coolio, Brandy and Bucky. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Dayton Athletic Department. To view the service for Stephen and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



