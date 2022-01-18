GROUP, Roy Eugene



Roy Eugene Group, age 83, of Troy, Ohio, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Ohio's Hospice of



Miami County, Troy, OH.



Born on April 4, 1938, in Christiansburg, OH, he was a son of the late Roy Eber and



Marguerite (Wray) Group.



Roy is survived by his wife and companion of 37 years, the



former Georgia (Gnodle) Force Group.



Roy is also survived by a daughter, Beth (Steven) Steinberg of Columbus, Ohio, three grandchildren: Grant Steinberg of



Columbus, Kelsey (Chris) Powell of Columbus, and Rachael (Matthew) Kobe of Emmetsburg, MD; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Lydia Kobe; a sister Nancy (Rick) Geyer of Ontario, California, a brother, Robert (Kim) Group of Dayton, OH, and three nephews: Andrew (Amy) Group of Troy, OH, Maxwell (Jess) Group of Springfield, OH, and Shawn Reinhart of Columbus, OH



In addition to his parents a son, Michael Group, and one nephew, Todd Reinhart, preceded him in death.



Roy was a graduate of Christiansburg Jackson High School and a member of the Lost Creek United Church of Christ. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from February 28, 1961, to February 24, 1965. He retired from Raymath of Troy, OH, in 2018.



Roy was a member of the Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #226 for 63 years. He served as Treasurer from 2011 to 2018. He was Worshipful Master in 1999, 2001 & 2006. He was District Deputy Grand Master of the Ninth District from 1978 to 1981. He was also a 60-year member of Olivet Chapter #538 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Commando for 62 years,



Scottish Wright for 61 years, and a Shriner for 61 years.



Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Casstown Cemetery with Pastor



Jason Egbert of the Lost Creek United Church of Christ, Casstown, OH, presiding. The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad of



Miami County will provide military honors. Suber-Shively



Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio, is handling the arrangements.



A celebration of Roy's life will be held at a later date.



Donations in memory of Roy may be made to Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #226, P.O. Box 311, Christiansburg, OH 45389, or to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 County Rd. 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373.



Condolences to the family may be sent to



