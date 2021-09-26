GROSS, Virginia Sue



"Ginny"



Age 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep early September 22, 2021.



Born on May 11, 1942, in Camden, Ohio, to parents Myrtle and Harold Michael. Ginny was the youngest of three other



siblings, John, Jim and Phyllis Michael.



This Vandalia Butler High School graduate went on to become an entrepreneur. Founder of Ginny's Montessori School in Dayton, Ohio, she and her husband went on to open several other businesses including Salem Towing. Ginny was an active member of the Trotwood Community until spending the last seven years in the mountains of East Tennessee.



Virginia " Ginny" Gross had survived two husbands, Phillipe Lindley and Loren Gross, respectively as well as her daughter Sherri McKinniss. She is survived by her other children Michele Mains, Robin Baker and Paul Lindley; her step-children Herb and Bill Gross; countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors who loved her over the years.



A memorial service will be Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until time of service, 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Alzheimer's Association.

