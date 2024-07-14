Gross, Reba Law



Reba Law Gross, 80, of Washington Township, passed away at her home on July 3, 2024.



Reba was born in Dayton, OH, on February 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Walter P. Law and Grace M. (Irvin) O'Bannon Law Wohlgemuth. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Irvin Wohlgemuth, her brother and sister-in-law, Walter "Bud" and Phyllis Law, daughter, Shawn Lewis (David), sister-in-law, Celeste Gross, brother-in-law, Dean Justice, niece, Elizabeth Noriega, and nephews, Mark Law and Stevie Gross.



Reba is survived by her husband, Dr. James "Jim" Gross, daughter, Paige (Jeffrey) Lumpkins, grandchildren, Elizabeth Lewis, Nicholas Lumpkins, and Julia Lumpkins, sons-in-law, Jeffrey Lumpkins and David Lewis, and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Reba graduated from Patterson Co-Op, where she was selected by JCOWA as Most Outstanding Senior in the City of Dayton. She then graduated with honors from Ohio State University, and earned her master's degree from Loyola College in Maryland. Reba earned accolades as a realtor, teacher, swimming instructor, and coach.



Reba was an avid swim team, meet, and pool garage sale volunteer at Maryland and Ohio swim clubs. She enjoyed competitive, synchronized, and recreational swimming, waterskiing, snorkeling, going on cruises, spending time at the pool or beach, reading, gardening, watching Hallmark movies, and doing Sudoku, crossword, and jigsaw puzzles. Reba had a profound love for her husband of nearly 60 years and for her children, grandchildren, and pets, especially her horse, Dollie, and her dog, Millie. The most important thing to Reba was caring for and spending time with her family and dear friends, many of whom affectionately called her Sis.



There will be a Gathering of Friends at 4:00 and a Celebration of Life at 5:00 on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Heart Association.



An online obituary and opportunity to offer condolences to the family can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tobias.



