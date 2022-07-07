GROSS, John Patrick



Age 56, of Bellbrook, passed away on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.



He was born on April 14th, 1966, to Linda (Scheidt) and Gerald Gross. In high school, John excelled at both football and baseball, but during his junior year John was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer with a low rate of survival. He fought and despite the odds played in the last football game of his senior year in front of a packed Bellbrook stadium vs rival Oakwood. John was a 1990 graduate from Ohio Northern University with a degree in sports management. During his time at the university, he rushed Phi Kappa Theta and became an "N" man, lettering for his involvement with the baseball team.



John was a lifelong Bellbrook guy. He loved the community, the people, the high school sports teams, and dinner at McIntosh's. He did his part for the community whenever he could, cutting the grass for the church and others, as well as mulching and helping with landscaping.



The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation of the people of Bellbrook that looked out for John, we know there were many.



John was passionate about Ohio State football and relishing fall Saturday afternoons with the Buckeyes. He also was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. John was undeniably nostalgic, often sharing his stories to all who would listen. He spent time on the beach each summer in Union Pier, Michigan. He never missed a summer, landing him a 55 year streak and a group of incredible lifelong friends. He liked classic cars and once owned a gold 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible. He enjoyed classic rock, and got to see many big names in concert including The Who, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones and Van Halen.



John is survived by his father Jerry (Jacki) Gross, brother Dana (Jill) Gross, niece Danielle (Matt) Stechschulte and their sons, Deacon and Paxton, lifelong friends Paul Graham and Ken Howe, as well as many other friends and cousins, including Jim (Cindy) Rogers, Sarah Scheidt, Karen (Robin) Wing. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda M. Gross.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, July 8th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come prepared with your best story or memory of John for a time of sharing with friends and family at 6:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or upload a picture of John at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com.