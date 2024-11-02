Gross, Janice

Gross, Janice Elaine

SEPTEMBER 2, 1937 -

OCTOBER 28, 2024

Janice was born to Bertha (nee Weir) and Dan Shumate on September 2, 1937. She is the beloved mother of Roger (Julie) Perry and Frankie Gross; cherished grandmother of Aryn (Brooks) May, Jordan (David) Molina, Cody (Taylor) Gross, Courtney (Jesse) Isaacs, Christopher (Abigail) Gross and great-grandmother of Lincoln, Evalyn, Norah, Monroe, Gabrielle and Baby Isaacs; dear sister of Jean Bramble. She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Franklin Gross.

Services will be held privately by the family with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com

