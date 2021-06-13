GROOMS, Loveda

GROOMS (Allen), Loveda



Age 88, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, soon after receiving a diagnosis of cancer. Loveda was born July 11, 1932, in Brush Creek Township, Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dove (Bradford) Allen; devoted husband, Harry Elmer Grooms; three brothers: Floyd Allen, Harold Allen and Malcom Allen and three sisters: Mary Ellen Spriggs, Dorothy Scott and Evelyn Potter.



Loveda is survived by four loving daughters: Catherine (Dennis) Berkey of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Deborah (Daryl) Bundy of Camden, Ohio, Karen (Glen) Johnson of Springboro, Ohio, and Amy (Marty) Barkalow of Mason, Ohio; one sister, Geneva Palmer of Morrow, Ohio; eight grandchildren:



Candace, Cristin, Lance, Aaron, Jessica, Zach, Wes and Shawn; ten great-grandchildren and special nieces and nephews.



Loveda and Harry married in July of 1950, and during their 44-yr marriage raised their daughters in Springboro. After retirement, they spent winters in Florida and enjoyed their time at Lake Waynoka in Brown County, Ohio. Later, our beloved mother volunteered at McKnight Terrace Assisted Living



Center (Middletown) where she enjoyed working with their memory care patients. She was an avid cross stitcher who loved, more than anything, spending time with her family.



A private family interment was at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

