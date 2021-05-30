GROGGEL, Katherin

GROGGEL,



Katherine Ann



64, passed away on May 24, 2021, while under the care of Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida. She was born on April 22, 1957, to Warren and



Maxine Rubin in Shelbyville,



Illinois.



Kathy grew up in Ocala, FL, where she attended St. John



Lutheran School through high school. In 1979, she received a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcasting from the University of



Florida. Also in 1979, she married David Groggel, whom she met at church choir. Kathy and David spent thirty years raising their family in Oxford, Ohio, where Kathy also worked as a substitute teacher and Director of Children's Ministry at



Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Ohio. In 2013, they



returned to Gainesville to begin retirement. Kathy most



valued her faith, her family, all children, and the Florida



Gators. Children were especially drawn to her as they could sense the great love she had for them. She truly utilized the gift God gave her to teach and lead youth.



Kathy is survived by her husband, David, of Gainesville; her brothers Richard Rubin and Mark Rubin, both of Ocala; daughters Heather Groggel of Madison, Alabama, and Kristin Haycock (Jordan) of Madison, Alabama, and grandchildren Noah, Micah, and Addison Haycock of Madison, Alabama.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, at 7:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Gainesville, Florida, and on Saturday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Ohio.



Kathy always said the same words as she greeted the children coming forward for her children's message during Sunday morning worship. Now, for her, those words have an even more glorious meaning: "What a great day it is to be in God's house."

