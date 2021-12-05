GRODNER, Paulette



72, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021. She was born February 7th, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul and Clara Dulaney. Paulette earned an Associate Degree at Clark State Community College, a Bachelors at Franklin University, and a Masters at Wright State University. She was a dedicated nurse for many years.



Paulette is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Jack Grodner; children: Michelle Grodner, Sean (Traci) Grodner, and Paula (Matt) Fleener; her siblings: Chuck Dulaney, and Ann O' Malley; grandchildren: Keaton and Geneva



She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Jean Rocco.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON AND RUE FUNERAL HOME.



A celebration of Paulette's life will be held on Thursday, December 9th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Temple Sholom. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



