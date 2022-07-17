GRINNELL, Josephine Holmes Fraver "Jody"



Age 86, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. She is survived by her sons, Norman (Suellen) Fraver, Jr., Rob (Polly) Fraver, and daughter Joyce (Mark) Kleinke, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, Kettering, on Wednesday, July 20th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a memorial service. Burial will be at Glen Haven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Affinity Hospice would be appreciated. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

