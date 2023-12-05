GRIMM, Duane Allen



DUANE ALLEN GRIMM, age 65, of Springfield, passed away on December 2, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Springfield on April 10, 1958, the son of John and Virginia Grimm.



Duane attended Town and Country Day School and later worked for TAC Industries and attended Choices Day Services. He enjoyed the comforts of home, especially baking, puzzles, crafts and watching television. Duane loved spending time with his friends and family. He was the hallmark of the Grimm family and his family at Choices in Community Living.



Survivors include his brother, Chris Grimm, and his children; two roommates, Chris Whittington, and Ron Blue.



In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Blakely, along with his brother, Keith Grimm Sr, and their children.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will gather to celebrate Duane's life after the visitation at 1305 N. Tecumseh Rd. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00am in the Vale Cemetery, Rev. Vicki Case officiating.



Duane's smile will be dearly missed.



